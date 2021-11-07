Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is a proud mother right now. Why you may ask? As the superstar shared a video on her Instagram which sees her younger Ryan Nene donating his hair to cancer patients. She mentioned that her son was heartbroken to see people suffering from cancer and decided to donate his tresses. On National Cancer Awareness Day 2021, she shared the clip and called her son a hero.

