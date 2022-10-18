Sanjay Kapoor ringed in his 60th birthday with his family and close friends in Dubai. His wife Maheep Kapoor shared a few pictures on Instagram from the party and it was indeed a lavish affair. She mentioned in her post, ‘Love you & to many, many , many celebrations together’. Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: Here's How Sonam Kapoor Wished Her 'Chachu' With Adorable Throwback Pics.

Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram

