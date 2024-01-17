Arjun Rampal has shared a video montage on Instagram featuring his daughter Mahikaa Rampal. This post comprising of priceless throwback moments has been posted by the actor in honour of his daughter’s birthday. It showcases the good times they have had during family trips and many other occasions. He extended his birthday wishes to Mahikaa saying, “Happiest birthday my most precious Mahu, you mean the world to me.” Arjun Rampal's Day Out With Daughters Myra and Mahikaa Is Too Cute To Miss! View Pics.

Arjun Rampal’s Birthday Post For Mahikaa Rampal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)