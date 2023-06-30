Saba Pataudi has shared a cute picture on social media. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo looks absolutely adorable in the picture. Kareena Kapoor is seen in a white top paired with denim. The Bollywood actor looks gorgeous in her casual yet stunning outfit. "Just...perfect. Mahsha'Allah..... [sic]," Saba Pataudi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Aww-dorable Throwback! Saba Pataudi Shares Childhood Picture of Saif Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore.

Check Saba Pataudi's Post Here:

