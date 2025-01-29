After Saif Ali Khan returned to his Bandra home from Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, some online users questioned the speed of his recovery. In response, his sister Saba Pataudi has now taken to Instagram to defend him, slamming those who labelled the doctor's statement about his recovery as "fake." The post read, "Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over Saif Ali Khan's 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds. Sharing a video of his 78-year-old mother walking after spine surgery, Dr Deepak said, "People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries. climb stairs on 3rd/4th day...educate yourselves." Saba urged followers to read the full caption for clarity. FYI, Saif was attacked by an intruder on January 16, stabbed six times, and underwent neuro and plastic surgeries to repair his severe wounds. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor Upgrades Security for Himself, Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Their Home Following Knife Attack.

Saba Pataudi Defends Brother Saif Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi Instagram

Here's The Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺𝘆𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 (@thefilmyofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)