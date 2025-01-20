Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering at the Lilavati Hospital after suffering injuries during a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence on January 16. For the unversed, the Bollywood actor was stabbed six times and underwent surgery for the injuries sustained. While there are no fresh updates about his discharge, his sister, Saba Pataudi, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with a long note providing an update on her brother's health. She wrote, "So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past two days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai and I of abba's cricket injuries. While I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing but that didn't pan out. Glad to be with family. Always together." It was unclear on how Saba sustained the injury on her finger. ‘Leave Us Alone’: Kareena Kapoor SLAMS Paparazzi for Insensitive Coverage Outside Her Bandra Home After Husband Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident – See Deleted Post.

Saba Pataudi Drops Health Update on Saif Ali Khan

(Photo Credit: @sabapataudi/ Instagram)

