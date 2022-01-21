Teaser of Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur’s song 'Main Chala' featuring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal is out! The song promises to be a beautiful soothing romantic number. The full track will be released on January 22. The lyrics of the number are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

