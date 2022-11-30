Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the popular couples of B-town and there were reports doing rounds that the former is expecting her first child with the actor. Arjun has slammed the entertainment portal that posted citing Malaika is pregnant. He quashed the pregnancy rumours by sharing on his Insta Story and mentioned, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.” Did Malaika Arora Just Confirm Marriage With Arjun Kapoor Via Her 'I Said Yes' Post On Instagram?

Arjun Kapoor Quashes Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Kapoor Slams Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy Rumours (Photo Credits: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)

