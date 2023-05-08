The official trailer of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was unveiled by the makers on May 8 and it'll give you goosebumps. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as the lead, the flick narrates the story of a high court lawyer who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The hard-hitting movie releases on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023. Manoj Bajpayee Says Film City, National School of Drama Should Be Opened in Bihar and Work Should Be Done on Art and Culture (Watch Video).

Watch Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Trailer:

