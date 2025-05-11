In a chilling crime in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, two girls were abducted by unidentified men on the evening of May 6 and taken in a car, where they were reportedly forced to consume alcohol. The situation escalated when the girls tried to raise an alarm. One of them was forcibly made to deboard the vehicle in Meerut and was later killed. Three men inside the car allegedly gangraped the other girl. After managing to escape, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and police launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Two of the suspects were arrested following an encounter with the police. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to trace any other individuals involved in the crime. Noida Horror: Youth Electrocuted as He Climbs on Transformer in Jewar, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

2 Girls Abducted, 1 Killed in Meerut, Other Gangraped

Two girls abducted in Noida, one killed other gangraped In UP's Noida, two girls were abducted in a car, forced to consume alcohol on the evening of May 6. Later in the night, one of the girls was forced to deboard in Meerut and killed after they tried to raise alert. The other… pic.twitter.com/rJLppjj1aY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 11, 2025

