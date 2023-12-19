As the festive cheer of Christmas envelops, anticipation mounts for Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's film, Merry Christmas. The makers of movie announced the trailer will release on December 20, 2023. Scheduled to grace theaters on January 12, 2024, the movie helmed by Sriram Raghavan promises a unique cinematic experience. With the festive spirit in the air, fans eagerly await the trailer's reveal, heightening the festive joy with the promise of an intriguing cinematic treat in the New Year. Merry Christmas Release Date: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on December 15 (View Posters).

Watch Merry Christmas Trailer Announcement Video Here:

