New song "Rabba Janda" from Mission Majnu is out and it's a lovey one. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra, the soulful melody is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Right from their cute romance to the sizzling chemistry, Sid and Rashmika's pairing looks perfect. The movie is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Mission Majnu OTT Release: Sidharth Malhotra’s Spy Drama to Stream From January 20 on Netflix.

Watch "Rabba Janda" Song Below:

