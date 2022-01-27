It's a big day for Mouni Roy, as she finally got hitched with Suraj Nambiar today (January 27). Earlier, she got married by following Malayali rituals in Goa. Now, the duo tied the knot again by following Bengali wedding traditions. Mouni looks too gorgeous in red lehenga. The duo got married in both South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa.
