It's a big day for Mouni Roy, as she finally got hitched with Suraj Nambiar today (January 27). Earlier, she got married by following Malayali rituals in Goa. Now, the duo tied the knot again by following Bengali wedding traditions. Mouni looks too gorgeous in red lehenga. The duo got married in both South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa.

Check Out The Pics and Videos Below:

Wow!!

Gorgeous In Red!!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Beautiful!!

Perfect As A Bengali Bride!!

The Pan-Pata And Peedi Entry!!

Love Birds!!

#MouniRoy and #SurajNambiar tie the knot in the traditional Bengali style after the love birds got married in a traditional South Indian style.#awesometv #simplyawesome pic.twitter.com/gUGzHT9Br5 — Awesome TV (@awesomeitv) January 27, 2022

