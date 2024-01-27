Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage turns two! And on the special day, the Brahmastra star wished her man in the cutest way possible on social media. The actress took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to her marriage and hubby via a 'calculative' caption and unseen pics from her wedding. "Happy anniversary baby, wuvv you!." wrote Mouni on Insta. Aww-dorable!! Mouni Roy Chills on Sofa, Performs Havan With Hubby Suraj Nambiar As She Unveils ‘Pieces of Life’ in Candid Instagram Post (View Pics).

Mouni Roy Wishes Her Man on Two Years of Togetherness:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

