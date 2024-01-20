Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy consistently keeps her fans in the loop about her life. Recently, she shared a collection of 'random' photos on Instagram. The first snapshot captures her relaxing on a sofa at an undisclosed holiday spot. Following this, she is seen in two pictures performing a havan with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, elegantly clad in a pink saree. The sequence continues with an image of Mouni beneath a tree during sunset, a sky view from an aeroplane window, a cup of coffee, a picture featuring her charming pet, and inspirational quotes. Explore a glimpse of her life below! Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

Mouni Roy's Instagram Post

