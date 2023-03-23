Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has seen a good jump on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and that has helped in boosting the film’s collections. Rani Mukerji starrer has now inched closer to Rs 10 crore in India. Its total collection stands at Rs 9.69 crore. Rani Mukerji Celebrates Her Birthday and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway's Success By Cutting Cake (Watch Video).

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Collections

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway has yet another strong day, with #GudiPadwa holiday boosting its prospects… Should have an open run till 30 March [#Bholaa]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr, Mon 91 lacs, Tue 1.09 cr, Wed 1.27 cr. Total: ₹ 9.69 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/LqreKjbL0w — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2023

