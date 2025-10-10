The Delhi High Court on Friday, October 10, passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of DD News Sudhir Chaudhary, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, Chaudhary had sought relief regarding the circulation of allegedly misleading and AI-generated videos against him on social media. According to Chaudhary, this content was not generated by him. Live Law reported that the court directed that Chaudhary will serve a copy of the order on defendant entities and Google LLC, and the defendant entities will take down infringing links within "48 hours". Sudhir Chaudhary Alleges Receiving Spoiled Amul Curd From Blinkit, Warns Against Online Orders; Company Responds.

Delhi High Court Orders Take Down of AI and Deepfake Videos of Sudhir Chaudhary

Delhi High Court has ordered to take down AI-generated content and deepfakes attributed to journalist Sudhir Chaudhary. He said this content is not generated by him. This interim order is passed on a petition moved by Chaudhary seeking protection of his personality rights… — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

