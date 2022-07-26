Nakuul Mehta has taken a dig at Ranveer Singh's nude photography which has surrounded controversies recently. Now, the actor has photoshopped his face into Ranveer's image and shared on Instagram with a quirky caption. Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Sees Protest in Indore, People Collect Clothes Using Actor’s Naked Pic To Send Them to Him (Watch Video).

Check Out Nakuul Mehta's Instagram Post Below:

