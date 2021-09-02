Naseeruddin Shah has strongly reacted to the Taliban apologists celebrating the militant outfit's return to power in Afghanistan. In a video, the veteran actor has criticised all who have welcomed the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. “I am an Indian Muslim and, as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with my God is informal. I don’t need political religion," he says in the clip.

