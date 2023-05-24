Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement on depression and mental health in a recent interview has not gone down well with netizens. He stated that depression is a ‘city thing’ and rural India doesn’t suffer from mental illness. This comment from the actor has triggered Twitterati who have now slammed him and reminded him of farmer suicides. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Defamation Case: Bombay HC Directs Shamasuddin Siddiqui To Not Put Out Any Posts Against the Actor for Amicable Settlement.

Bollywood Actor Slammed

Nawazuddin Siddiqui saying depression is a rich people's indulgence. Rural folks don't suffer from depression can be noted in a peer reviewed paper of marijuana kills brain cells. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) May 23, 2023

‘Why Is He Propagating These Myths?’

Apologies for my ignorance, but who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui? And why is he propagating these myths? Unless he's an experienced mental health expert, he should defer to the experts? Or the evidence? pic.twitter.com/tOTRqg6F3p — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) May 21, 2023

‘Farmer’s Suicides’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says depression is an urban concept born out of privilege: ‘No one gets depression in villages’ Ok, let’s ignore farmer’s suicides and assume you are right. If something is an urban concept - do we just ignore it cause it’s urban ?? 🤡 — awkwardgoat3🧣 (@DivijaBhasin) May 20, 2023

‘Bad Publicity Campaign’

Don't for heaven's sake give this wind by painstakingly schooling him about depression. Everyone knows the Internet enough by now to know how these statements will be received by public. And this definitely sounds like a forced deliberate statement. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 23, 2023

