Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya, recently made waves on social media with an intriguing Instagram post that has sparked speculation about a new love interest in her life. In the post, she reflects on her journey, stating that it took over 19 years to step away from a relationship that held great significance for her. Aaliya emphasizes that her children have always been and will continue to be her top priority. However, she cryptically alludes to a special relationship that goes beyond mere friendship, expressing her joy and sharing her happiness with her followers. She poses a thought-provoking question, asserting her right to seek happiness in her life. This revelation has left many wondering if Aaliya has indeed found a new love and eagerly awaiting further updates. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Media Reports of Him Supporting Ban on The Kerala Story, Calls It 'Cheap TRP'.