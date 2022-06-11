Neetu Kapoor brought the house down as she recently grooved to her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo's viral "The Punjaabban" song with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and designer Manish Malhotra. In the video shared by her, the trio along with few friends can be seen enjoying dancing to the desi tune. "Karan this one s for You .. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban," Neetu captioned the clip. Jugjugg Jeeyo: T-Series Responds To Abrar Ul Haq’s Accusations Over ‘Nach Punjaban’ Been Copied, Says ‘Legally Acquired The Rights To Adapt The Song’.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)