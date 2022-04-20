Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories today (April 20) and wished her 'samdhan-samdhi' (Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt) on their wedding anniversary. She re-shared a post shared by Alia Bhatt's mother and wrote “Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhiji. Love and hugs” along with a heart emoticon. FYI, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 in an intimate affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Reportedly Pick South Africa as Their Honeymoon Destination.

Check It Out:

Neetu Kapoor Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)