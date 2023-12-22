Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their kids are already in the Christmas mood. As ahead of the festive season, the couple dropped a series of clicks on Insta today which sees them chilling with besties Sania Mirza and Kunal Kemmu at fun fair. Right from playing games to enjoying everyone's fave candyfloss, Neha and friends look super duper happy in the pics. Check out the fun photos below. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kids Prep for Christmas 2023, Show Off Their Decorated XMas Tree (Watch Video).

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's Pre-Christmas Outing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

