Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot in New Delhi on March 15, shared heartwarming photos from their sangeet ceremony today (March 22). The Instagram post overflows with love, showcasing the couple's joy and the blending of their families. Their caption reads, 'There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids.' The couple met on the set of the 2019 film Pagalpanti and have been together since. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Are Now Married; Couple Treat Fans With Their First Wedding Photos.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Pics From Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

