Nikita Dutta, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, have dropped sexy clicks of herself online. In the photos shared, the Indian actress could be seen enjoying her stay amid nature as she chills on beach in neon orange bikini. "Current mood: neons and sea blues," she captioned her holiday post. Indeed, her pics in hot swimwear will set your heart racing. Have a look! Ananya Panday Is Deep in the Pink Theme, Dream Girl 2 Actress Shares Photos From Her Trip to Ibiza in Cute Bikini! (View Pics).

Nikita Dutta in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

