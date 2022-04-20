Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram and shared her experience with gaining and losing weight for Dasvi. The actress shared before-after pics of hers and mentioned how she had gained around 15 kg to play Bimla Devi in the movie, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Along with the photos, she also penned a powerful note telling naysayers to mind their own business. Dasvi Movie Review: Nimrat Kaur Steals the Show in Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam Dhar's Barely Funny Political Satire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

