Nupur Sanon, actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a rom-com titled Noorani Chehra. The makers have released the film’s poster on Valentine’s Day and featured the ‘mismatched couple’. While Nupur tries to get a sneak peek, Nawazuddin is seen all smiles in a face pack. The shooting of Navaniat Singh directorial commences from today.

Noorani Chehra Poster

Fall in love with Noor and Hiba in Noorani Chehra #MismatchedCouple👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿of the Year! Shooting begins today💫 pic.twitter.com/K8NIxEsBGz — Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) February 14, 2022

