Terence Lewis took to his Instagram and dropped a super cool and sexy video of him and Nora Fatehi dancing on Guru Randhawa’s latest track ‘Dance Meri Rani’. While sharing the video Lewis wrote, "Vibing with the Rani @norafatehi This gal slays the afro beat in her latest music video #dancemerirani by the one n only @gururandhawa ! If you haven’t seen the video yet get on to YouTube @tseries.official n enjoy this beautiful video directed by my bro @boscomartis." The moves they both are showing are just absolutely perfect and at the end of the video Nora's booty shake will grab all your hearts. Have a look!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

