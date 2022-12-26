Nysa Devgan is often spotted partying with Orhan Awatramani and some of their close friends. Well, the star kid ringed in Christmas 2022 with her BFFs. Nysa was clicked with her bestie Orhan Awatramani aka Orry for the Xmas party. She was dressed in a hot-pink bodycon dress with plunging neckline. Take a look at the viral video below: Nysa Devgan Enjoys Thanksgiving Dinner With Pals Orhan Awatramani, Tania Shroff and Others (View Pics and Video).

Nysa Devgan With Orry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)