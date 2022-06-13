Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi starrer have teamed up for Kapil Verma’s film OM: The Battle Within that is slated to be released in theatres on July 1. But as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have now renamed the film’s title as Rashtra Kavach OM as the makers were facing issues with title rights. There has been no official announcement on it yet. OM - The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Seen As A Patriotic Warrior In This Action-Packed Flick Co-Starring Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj And Jackie Shroff (Watch Video).

OM – The Battle Within Gets A New Title

