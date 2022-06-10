The much awaited trailer of OM: The Battle Within is here and Aditya Roy Kapur is seen as a patriotic warrior in this action-packed flick helmed by Kapil Verma. The trailer also gives glimpses of Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachee Shah’s roles in the film.

Watch The Trailer Of OM: The Battle Within Below:

