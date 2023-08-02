In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the trailer release of his much-awaited film OMG 2 as a mark of respect for the untimely demise of renowned art director Nitin Desai. The film fraternity was left in shock after Nitin Desai's tragic passing, and Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences and solidarity with the grieving industry. The new date for the trailer release has been set for August 3, allowing ample time for mourners to pay their respects. RIP Nitin Desai: Ashutosh Gowariker Is 'Shocked' to Know About Lagaan's Art Director's Alleged Death by Suicide. Watch Video Here: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)