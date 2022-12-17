Riteish Deshmukh, who is making his directorial debut with the Marathi movie Ved, has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, his wifey, actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a video from the sets of Ved movie and also penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “I love you so much that if I had to choose between loving you and breathing, I would use my last breath to tell you that I love you Thank you for being mine Never sharing you, never letting you go.” Genelia even mentioned, “Special year with new ventures Your time to shine on Your time to conquer”. Ved Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Lead a Complicated Married Life in Reel; Upcoming Marathi Film to Release on December 30 (Watch Video).

Genelia Deshmukh Wishes Riteish Deshmukh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)