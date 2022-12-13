Ved is the upcoming Marathi movie starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead and it also marks the former’s directorial debut. The trailer gives glimpse of the duo as a young couple leading a complicated married life. It shows how Shravani loves her husband Satya, but the latter keeps a distance from her and ignores her affection for him. It is an intense love tale that is all set to be released in December 30. Ved Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Marathi Thriller To Release on December 30 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Ved Below:

