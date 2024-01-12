To commemorate Nandita Mahtani’s 20 years in the fashion industry, a special fashion show and afterparty were organised. Several B-town stars attended the event, and pictures from the afterparty have surfaced online. The images capture Orhan Awatramani aka Orry enjoying the evening alongside the host Nandita, Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Arslan Goni, Alizeh Agnihotri, Tania Shroff and many other B-town pals. Aryan Khan Seen Chatting With Orry at Workshop Party of D’yavol X in London (Watch Video).

