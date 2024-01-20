Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is an internet sensation. During his appearance on the finale of Koffee With Karan Season 8, he had mentioned about his doppelgangers when show’s host Karan Johar asked him, “You mentioned doppelgangers, are there many more that look like you?” Orry responded saying, “I am everywhere. I take great pride in being the Orry omnipresent. Sometimes, people forget that I am not actually a mythical creature, I am real and I can’t be everywhere. So, we do have lookalikes. Sometimes, they have to be sent out to hold fire until I arrive.” After the big revelation, there are some unseen photos of Orry with his doppelgangers that have set the internet on fire. One of the pictures even showcase them posing with Radhika Merchant. So, could you identify the real Orry? Koffee with Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry Graces the Final Episode of the Popular Reality Show; Twitterati Has Wild Reactions to It! (View Posts).

Orry And His Doppelgangers

Orry About His Lookalikes On KWKS8

Karan tried his best to make fun of whatever he was saying, but the answers were so unsettling even for him, this segment almost felt like a Black Mirror episode#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/P7g8isHjPF — Raymond. (@rayfilm) January 18, 2024

