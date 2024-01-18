Internet star Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, graced the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Orry was joined by other talented content creators on the couch, like Tanmnay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh and Danish Sait. Host Karan Johar took to his social media account and shared the promo of the upcoming finale episode that premiered on January 18. Twitterati has the best reaction to the internet sensation gracing the finale episode of the show. Koffee With Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Leaves Karan Johar in Splits While Teaching the Host His Trademark Pose (Watch Video).

Orry on Koffee with Karan has to be the most bizarre experience of 2024 so far😂😂😭 Each statement need a min processing time of 20 mins in ur brain💀#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/SZLgceRg4h — Nishant (@lovemarlboro45) January 18, 2024

People might think he is dumb but I think he is one of the smartest guy, he has decoded this generation very well & knows what to say to stay relevant in the media! #KoffeeWithKaran https://t.co/U8fp335BTn — Mayuri (@Mayurishh) January 18, 2024

#KoffeeWithKaran has finally become the Sci-Fi TV series HBO couldn’t dream of https://t.co/ptR7C1Xkt0 — Ronak Kamat (@Ronak_Kamat) January 18, 2024

Every employee who worked hard, got recognised but didn't get promoted 🤣🤣🤣 #Orry #Koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/OVk4EXcpog — Unfiltered Indian (@Unfiltered_IND) January 18, 2024

