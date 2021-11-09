Padma Shri Award is the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. Playback singer and music composer Adnan Sami was conferred with the prestigious honour on November 8 by President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and many others were present for the award ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Post the ceremony, Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami Khan met PM Narendra Modi and the singer has shared a picture of the same on social media.

Adnan Sami, Roya Sami Khan Meet PM Narendra Modi

