Veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma, aged 94, died early Wednesday. He breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. Actor Aayush Sharma has posted an emotional message on the demise of his grandfather. He mentioned in his post, “Even though you’re gone, I know you’ll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do.”

Aayush Sharma On The Demise Of His ‘Dadaji’

