Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony was an intimate affair. The couple, who is expected to tie the knot in October this year, would reportedly be hosting their wedding reception in Gurugram, reports HT. Earlier it was stated that they would be hosting two receptions, one in Mumbai and other in Chandigarh. But now it is reported that a grand reception would be held at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel. It is said that Parineeti and Raghav’s parents had been to the venue for a food tasting session. However, there’s no official confirmation on the whereabouts of Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding venue. Parineeti Chopra Blushes When Asked About Her Wedding Date by Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Wedding Reception

