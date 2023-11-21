Parineeti Chopra recently delighted her fans by sharing unseen pictures from her Ardaas ritual with Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood actress looked radiant in a pretty pastel pink traditional Indian outfit, showcasing the grace of cultural elegance. In the enchanting snapshots, Parineeti could be seen smiling and exuding joy, capturing the essence of the special occasion. One particularly heartwarming image showed her playing with a furry dog, adding a touch of charm to the celebration. Parineeti Chopra Exudes Royalty As She Poses With Raghav Chadha Under Stars, New Unseen Pics From Her Grand Wedding Are Simply Unmissable!

View Parineeti's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

