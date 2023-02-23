Pathaan is smashing many box office records one after the other. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has managed to earn a total of Rs 519.14 crore (Includes Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) at the ticket window in 29 days in India. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

