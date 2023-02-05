Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has reached yet another milestone as it becomes the first ever Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India. Yes, the YRF film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has raked in Rs 22.50 crore on its second Saturday taking the film's total in India to Rs 401 crore (Including all versions). Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 378.15 Crore In India.

Pathaan Box Office Report

Pathaan Crosses Rs 400 Crore

