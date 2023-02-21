Pathaan has earned fantastic figures at the box office ever since its release. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film is all set to cross Rs 500 mark in Hindi. The total collection of the spy action thriller stands at Rs 516.92 crore in India. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Film Hits Rs 1000 Crore Mark Globally Today!

Pathaan Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)