Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan has managed to mint Rs 849 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks span. The YRF film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has become the highest grossing film in the history of Bollywood. FYI, Pathaan earned Rs 526 crore in India whereas Rs 323 crore in the overseas market. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Earns a Total of Rs 438.45 Crore in India!

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide:

An action spectacle to be gloriously remembered! #Pathaan continues to rule hearts all over... Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/iV4qxfvXhp — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 7, 2023

