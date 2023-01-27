Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is setting new records everyday at box office. Not only critics and fans, but even industry walllahs are going wow over the movie. Now, Hrithik Roshan, who happens to be part of the YRF Spy Universe due to War, reviewed SRK's Pathaan. Roshan lauded the actors and penned 'what a trip.' Check it out. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Film Mints Rs 70 Crore on Republic Day - Reports.

Hrithik Roshan Reviews Pathaan:

What a trip. Incredible vision , some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan 👊 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2023

