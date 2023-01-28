Pathaan is shining at the box office, both in India as well as worldwide. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan can’t contain their happiness to see the response the film has been receiving since the last three days. During the Ask SRK session, one of the Twitter users asked King Khan ‘How happy are you in last 3 days?’. To this he replied saying, “As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated. #Pathaan”. Well, this clearly shows his happiness knows no bounds. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Grosses Rs 313 Crore Worldwide, Becomes the Fastest Hindi Film To Achieve This Feat.

Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan

As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated. #Pathaan https://t.co/ubsGhwCEJ5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

