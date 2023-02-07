The Shah Rukh Khan magic continues to be up as Zayn Malik's sister Doniya Malik shares an Instagram story of her watching Pathaan. Hinting at her being a SRK fan, Malik captioned the photo saying "it's been a while." Looks like the reign of Pathaan continues to be high! Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Doniya Malik's Story:

Zayn Malik's sister Doniya Elisha Malik watching #Pathaan. She is a big SRK fan. pic.twitter.com/7z5j86bIik — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) February 6, 2023

