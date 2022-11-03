Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot is all set to release tomorrow (November 4, 2022). Katrina seems to be extremely excited for the release of her horror-comedy film and now, she has taken to social media to share a picture with Siddhant and Ishaan with a caption that reads: ‘See u tomorrow in cinemas with #phonebhoot’. Ishaan Khatter Birthday: Phone Bhoot Co-Actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi Indulge in a ‘Cake Fight’ (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

